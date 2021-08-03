Country music star Cody Johnson headlining 2021 Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival organizers, the annual downtown Fort Smith summer music festival along the Arkansas River, announced the first part of their 2021 concert lineup Monday (March 8).
The multi-day event will be held on July 30-31, 2021, at Riverfront Park.
The artists announced to perform at the festival thus far are - Cody Johnson, Lucero, Kylie Frey and The Band of Heathens.
Tickets for the 2021 Peacemaker Festival will go on sale Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m.
Limited Tickets for the festival will be offered due to COVID-19 restrictions, and guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health and the City of Fort Smith will be followed.