x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Events

Country music star Cody Johnson headlining 2021 Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith

Organizers of the downtown Fort Smith music festival announced the first part of this year's lineup on Monday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival organizers, the annual downtown Fort Smith summer music festival along the Arkansas River, announced the first part of their 2021 concert lineup Monday (March 8). 

The multi-day event will be held on July 30-31, 2021, at Riverfront Park. 

The artists announced to perform at the festival thus far are - Cody Johnson, Lucero, Kylie Frey and The Band of Heathens

Tickets for the 2021 Peacemaker Festival will go on sale Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. 

Limited Tickets for the festival will be offered due to COVID-19 restrictions, and guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health and the City of Fort Smith will be followed.

RELATED: City of Fort Smith extends COVID-19 safety protocols for special events through May 31

RELATED: AMP Summer Concert Series: Who's still playing?

 