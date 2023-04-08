Pea Ridge National Military Park celebrates grand re-opening

The park celebrated new additions to the historic battlefield.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge National Military Park celebrated its grand re-opening on Aug. 5. The park is the site of the once-fought Battle of Pea Ridge in 1862. The grand reopening marked the park's official completion.

The ceremony marked a 140-acre land donation from the Conservation Fund to complete the battlefield park as to what it was envisioned when initially created.

The park also celebrated the completion of the Highway 62 realignment project and the designation of the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail.

“It's in the heart of the third district of Arkansas, this National Military Park, arguably the most important battle fought west of the Mississippi,” said Congressman Steve Womack, who attended the celebration. “A lot has changed in this area. Since the sound of musket and cannon. This area has grown and has flourished.”

The event also featured programs, guest speakers, and demonstrations all about the historic battlefield.

Womack said the celebration was well deserved.

“All of that has had this part kind of shut down for several years. So to get it reopened, albeit under rainy circumstances today is a really, it's a big blessing for the Northwest Arkansas area,” said Womack. “I am a military veteran, having served 30 years in uniform. So connecting present military and the conditions of our country today, together with what was going on 160 plus years ago, is really kind of an interesting comparison.”

Senator John Boozman also attended the celebration and emphasized the people that made this possible.

“You look around the crowd you see people who literally have spent decades here working, making the parkway yours today,” said Boozman.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device