Pantera and Lamb of God bringing tour to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The heavy metal band Pantera will be returning to the stage this summer, making a pit stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Lamb of God will also make an appearance as the special guest.

Tickets to the show go on sale to the public at noon on Friday, Jan. 27. You can purchase tickets on the AMP website, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to the AMP, ticket prices range from $40 to $150, give or take.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Reserved lawn tickets

The Walmart AMP will now offer reserved lawn tickets, where seats will be at the front of the General Mills lawn at a specified space with a chair provided.

Ticket prices for reserving lawn seats will vary from show to show. A limited number of reserved lawn tickets will be available for most shows.

Lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. This ticket add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at the Walmart AMP website or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling (479) 443-5600.

