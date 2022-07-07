Ozarks Home & Outdoor Recreation Expo presented by Channel 5 coming to NWA

Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to explore and shop with various outdoor exhibitors, all under one roof.

ROGERS, Ark. — The best of what makes Arkansas a nature-lovers paradise, from trails to tailgates, will be showcased all under one roof at the Channel 5 Presents Ozarks Home & Outdoor Recreation Expo on Oct. 21-23, 2022 at the Rogers Convention Center.

The only fall expo will feature more than 100 local and national businesses that maximize the outdoor quality of life in your backyard and beyond.

This three-day event will give you and your family many ways to explore the Ozarks beautiful and bountiful nature areas and help you build that same sense of wonder into your own home, decor and outdoor spaces.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to explore and shop with various outdoor exhibitors, all under one roof. Vendors will have on-site demonstrations and activities, along with prizes and giveaways.

Outdoor categories include, but are not limited to:

Hiking

Biking

Kayaking

Canoeing

Boating

Camping

Climbing

Golfing

RVs

ATVs

Outfitters

Guides and much more

Make your backyard the best with hot tubs, spas, turf and more.

Thousands will head to the expo to enjoy what NWA has to offer, including food trucks from our favorite local eateries.

Exhibitors can expect a show with a fully immersive experience, top-notch customer service and a sense of community and compassion that ensures they are receiving nothing but the best in personalized and genuine support.

The Ozark Home & Outdoor Recreation Expo is brought to you by the same company as the NWA Home & Outdoor Living Expo, which is the area’s largest spring home and outdoor show.

Exhibitor space is limited, so contact Rebecca Coombs at 479-283-4942 or ozarksrecshow@gmail.com to reserve expo space today.

Channel 5 is a proud presenter of the Ozarks Home & Outdoor Recreation Expo.

