OZ Kids Bike & Book Fest takes place in Bentonville, 150 kids got free bikes

To celebrate the City of Bentonville's 150th anniversary, 150 kids got free bikes from Pedal it Forward.

The event included several activities like art, live music, a bike parade and a prize drawing for tickets to the Walmart Amp Fireworks Spectacular.

Children were invited to bring their bikes and helmets to get free helmet safety checks and also got free books.

"The great thing about this event is we fuse outdoors with literacy and celebrate the public library system," said Mike Spivey, President of Ozark Outdoor Foundation.

