Outdoor Happy Hours returning to Walmart AMP

AMP Happy Hours will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. Proceeds from AMP Happy Hours will help support the Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund .

Organizers say tables are available for open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Only a limited number of tables can be reserved in advance. Reservations for parties of four or less are $25 and $35 for groups of six or eight. You can make reservations by clicking here or by calling (479) 443-5600. Reservations will be held until 6 p.m; after that, vacant reserved tables will be released for open seating.