x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Events

Outdoor Happy Hours returning to Walmart AMP

AMP Happy Hours are returning this May!

ROGERS, Ark. — Walmart AMP announced Thursday (April 1) that happy hours on the Choctaw Plaza are returning this May, offering food, drink and free live music by local and regional artists. 

AMP Happy Hours will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. Proceeds from AMP Happy Hours will help support the Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund

May AMP Happy Hour performances include: 

  • Boom! Kinetic with Jim Goza - Friday, May 7  
  • The Juice with TJ Scarlett - Saturday, May 8
  • Jukeboxx with Neon Flight Duo - Friday, May 14   
  • Uncrowned Kings - Saturday, May 15  
  • Cate Brothers with TJ Scarlett - Friday, May 21  
  • Irie Lions and the Ashtyn Barbaree Band -  Saturday, May 22 
  • Oreo Blue with Jim Goza - Friday, May 28

Organizers say tables are available for open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Only a limited number of tables can be reserved in advance. Reservations for parties of four or less are $25 and $35 for groups of six or eight. You can make reservations by clicking here or by calling (479) 443-5600. Reservations will be held until 6 p.m; after that, vacant reserved tables will be released for open seating. 

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and mask-wearing when moving around the venue will be enforced. Health and safety guidelines will be monitored and updated based on state and local health professionals' guidance and regional vaccination rates. 

RELATED: Bikes Blues & BBQ returning to Fayetteville in 2021

RELATED: AMP Summer Concert Series: Who's still playing in 2021?