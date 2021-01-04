Outdoor Happy Hours returning to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Walmart AMP announced Thursday (April 1) that happy hours on the Choctaw Plaza are returning this May, offering food, drink and free live music by local and regional artists.
AMP Happy Hours will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. Proceeds from AMP Happy Hours will help support the Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund.
May AMP Happy Hour performances include:
- Boom! Kinetic with Jim Goza - Friday, May 7
- The Juice with TJ Scarlett - Saturday, May 8
- Jukeboxx with Neon Flight Duo - Friday, May 14
- Uncrowned Kings - Saturday, May 15
- Cate Brothers with TJ Scarlett - Friday, May 21
- Irie Lions and the Ashtyn Barbaree Band - Saturday, May 22
- Oreo Blue with Jim Goza - Friday, May 28
Organizers say tables are available for open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Only a limited number of tables can be reserved in advance. Reservations for parties of four or less are $25 and $35 for groups of six or eight. You can make reservations by clicking here or by calling (479) 443-5600. Reservations will be held until 6 p.m; after that, vacant reserved tables will be released for open seating.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and mask-wearing when moving around the venue will be enforced. Health and safety guidelines will be monitored and updated based on state and local health professionals' guidance and regional vaccination rates.