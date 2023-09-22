Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association names Outdoor Fayetteville 2023 Program of the Year

Outdoor Fayetteville is a program that offers "outdoor recreation opportunities" for those who lack experience and/or equipment.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) named Outdoor Fayetteville 2023 Natural Resources Program of the Year.

Outdoor Fayetteville is a program that offers "outdoor recreation opportunities" for those who lack experience and/or equipment. Fayetteville provides equipment and guidance to those who wish to experience nature.

The award was given at the Association’s Annual Conference in Jonesboro. Alison Jumper, director of Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs says this program is beneficial in many ways.

“Outdoor recreation provides numerous benefits to physical, mental and emotional health,” said Jumper.

The program offers classes to people of all ages including:

paddling

mountain biking

archery

fishing

field navigation

backcountry cooking clinics

“This family-focused program provides an outlet to build stronger relationships and connect with the outdoors, while also building new skills under the guidance of experienced professionals,” said Jumper.

🏆 The City of Fayetteville was honored this week by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Outdoor... Posted by City of Fayetteville Arkansas Government on Friday, September 22, 2023

