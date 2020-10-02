No, the Obamas did not win an Oscar for 'American Factory'

The film was released by the Obamas' production company but the couple was not personally nominated.

The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to "American Factory."

It's the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, but the couple did not actually win an Academy Award for the film.

The former president and first lady were not personally nominated for the film. The name of the Obamas' company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren't mentioned anywhere.

The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. The film focuses on the efforts of the company to repurpose the plant, and the cultural tensions that arise. Many issues are explored in the film, including the rights of workers, globalization and automation.

“American Factory” beat out “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama.”

The Obamas announced the formation of their production company in May 2018. They have a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce docu-series, documentaries and features. "American Factory" is the first documentary of theirs to hit Netflix.