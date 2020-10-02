Julia Butters packed a turkey sandwich in her $2,500 purse for the Oscars

The 10-year-old 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress came prepared for the Oscars.

LOS ANGELES — Julia Butters came ready for her Oscars debut: custom pink gown, check; platinum necklace, check; spherical discoesque purse with sandwich stuffed inside?... check.

The 10-year-old actor known for her role as Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" arrived with a turkey sandwich at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Simply enough, she said it was because "I don't like some of the food here," according to the Los Angeles Times.

The plastic bagged-meal appeared to incorporate tomato when Julia flashed the contents inside her bag, with an awesome expression appearing on her face.