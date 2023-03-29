Original Blue's Clues host to speak in Conway

On Tuesday, April 4, Steve Burns, the original host of the show Blue's Clues will give a talk at UCA in Conway.

CONWAY, Ark. — Steve Burns, the original host of the popular children's television show Blue's Clues, will be visiting the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday, April 4.

Burns will share his experience with leaving television and going off to college in Reynolds Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.

Tickets will be $15 for adults and $5 for students.

Burns is best known for hosting Blue's Clues from 1996 until 2002, for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2001.

When the series was later rebooted as Blue's Clues and You, Burns served as a frequent writer, director, and producer.

In 2021, Burns appeared in a video for the 25-year anniversary of “Blue's Clues,” in which he resumes his character as Steve and addresses the viewers who grew up watching him.

The video soon went viral on Twitter, gaining nearly 30+ million views in less than 24 hours.

“Steve Burns is a face that our students know well as they grew up watching him on the hit TV show, “Blues Clues.” He will not only entertain our students with stories from his time as a child star but also explore the struggles that he dealt with while transitioning from the limelight to the life of a typical college student. This show will be funny, heartwarming, and enlightening as he delves into his interesting past,” said Executive Director of Public Appearances Amanda Horton.