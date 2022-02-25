OneRepublic, NEEDTOBREATHE coming to Walmart AMP

The bands will perform at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tickets go on sale March 4.

ROGERS, Ark. — Grammy-nominated band OneRepublic is bringing their Never Ending Summer Tour to the Walmart AMP.

Alongside NEEDTOBREATHE, the band will be in Rogers on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The music starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $35 to $149.50.

OneRepublic is known for hit songs Counting Stars and I Lived.

