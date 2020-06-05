Old Fort Days Rodeo plans June date if coronavirus restrictions relaxed

The Old Fort Days Rodeo will be taking place in June if Gov. Asa Hutchinson relaxes restrictions on large venues due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Old Fort Days Rodeo will be taking place in June if Gov. Asa Hutchinson relaxes restrictions on large venues due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The rodeo is scheduled to take place June 22-27. The event was originally scheduled to take place on May 25-30.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, on Monday (May 4) announced that Arkansas residents could resume large outdoor gatherings and church services on May 4 with strict guidelines.

Crowds of larger than 50 people are discouraged.

This directive covers indoor venues for commercial, community, or civic events and activities where an audience, spectators, or a gathering of people are present, such as concerts, plays, movies, lectures, presentations, conferences, conventions, sporting events, races, fundraisers, trade shows, and festivals.

It's unclear at this time what procedures will be set in place so guests can enjoy the Old Fort Days Rodeo while practicing social distancing recommended by the White House, CDC and Arkansas Department of Health.