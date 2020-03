Old Dominion is bringing the We are Old Dominion Tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce to the Walmart AMP this summer.

ROGERS, Ark. — Country band Old Dominion will be back at the Walmart AMP this summer as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

The concert is slated for July 23, 2020.

Special guests will include Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 13 at 10 am and can be purchased by visiting www.amptickets.com.