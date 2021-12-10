NWACC launches coding boot camps to provide accessible tech education

NWACC is offering affordable 18-week virtual coding boot camps designed to move individuals into the tech workforce more quickly.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) is offering Arkansans the chance to advance their technology education through innovative boot camps.

NWACC has partnered with Promineo Tech, an innovative provider of tech education that aims to make coding education affordable and accessible, to offer the 18-week boot camps. Open enrollment for Front End and Back End Software Development and Big Data Engineering Bootcamps begins Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

“Last year’s rapid economic shift has created tremendous demand among those who want to re-skill,” said Nick Suwyn, founder of Promineo Tech. “Bringing these boot camp programs to Arkansas is a great opportunity to enhance the workforce acceleration within the state, specifically in the increasingly in-demand field of technology.”

The spike in demand for skilled software developers has left 1.4 million job openings nationally and in Arkansas alone, nearly 1,300 software development roles are open and in need of skilled tech workers.

“Our coding boot camps offer community members an avenue to enhance their college degrees with further certification and open up opportunities to enter or advance in the field of software development and experience financial growth,” said NWACC Director Training & Community Development Evetta Aldridge.

The boot camp style of learning will focus on the skills and methodologies that are in demand by tech hiring managers. The virtual classroom will provide personalized learning and offer individualized attention by industry professionals.

Throughout the 18-week boot camps, individuals will commit to 20 hours a week to master the skills and technologies that are necessary. The focus will be on the employable skills that make graduates of the program desirable employees within the industry.

By offering these specialized coding boot camps, NWACC and Promineo Tech will provide the tools to acquire a job at a time when employment has been affected by pandemic.