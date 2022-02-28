NWACC hosting 2022 Region 10 History Day Competition

Northwest Arkansas Community College is partnering with U of A libraries in hosting the 2022 Region 10 History Day Competition.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) announced it will be hosting the 2022 Region 10 History Day Competition.

The NWACC Social and Behavioral Science Division and the University of Arkansas Libraries are partnering to host the event on the college's campus on Saturday, March 5.

Students from schools across the region in the third through 12 grade will compete in the competition by choosing a historical topic related to this year's theme of Debate and Diplomacy in History.

The students have researched, analyzed sources to draw conclusions about their topic, and will present their work as a research paper, exhibit, performance, website, documentary or poster.

The events schedule goes as follows:

9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: The public may view student presentations for the categories Documentary and Performance.

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: The public may view the exhibit category in the Becky Paneitz Student Center, room 108.

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: The awards ceremony will be held in the White Auditorium of Burns Hall. The top three in each category, except for posters, will advance to the state history day competition at the University of Central Arkansas in April.

For event parking information, building maps and poster locations, click here. For more information about the competition or NWACC History Day, click here.

