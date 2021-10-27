NWA Walmart to host Spooky Street Trick-or-Treat

The Rogers Walmart, located on S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd, will host the Spooky Street event which will be contact-free, socially distanced trick-or-treating.

ROGERS, Ark. — A northwest Arkansas Walmart will host its Spooky Street Trick-or-Treat Experience for parents and kids.

The Rogers Walmart, located at 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., will transform its parking lot into a "Spooky Street" that will feature contact-free, socially distanced trick-or-treating.

You can enjoy the family-friendly event on Friday, Oct. 29 from 2-10 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31, from 12-8 p.m.

Families, who have reserved appointments, will be able to walk the street and "trick-or-treat" at the four themed doors for pre-packaged goodies bags and photo opportunities.