2022 NWA Makers' Market taking place this Saturday at Mount Sequoyah

The 2022 NWA Makers' Market, taking place this Saturday, April 30, will feature over 120 Arkansas artists, makers and craftspeople of all kinds selling goods.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 NWA Makers' Market is this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville.

“To give people who don’t normally have the opportunity to show their wears and their and their goods and local musicians, local food. Everything in one place,” Shelley Mouber NWA Makers Co-Founder said.

The market will be free entry and parking, along with food and refreshments for purchase from local businesses.

The market will feature over 120 artists, makers, and craftspeople selling everything from unique art to handmade furniture. Everything is made locally by people who live in Northwest Arkansas!

“So my business is both Latino and woman-owned and I feel like this is an opportunity to just show the public that we’re here. It's time to support these woman-owned businesses.” Norma Lucero Owner of Norma Jean’s Soap Co.

The event takes place indoors and outdoors, rain or shine.

For the 2022 Makers Market product gallery or more information, click here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.