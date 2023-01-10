NWA: Kessler Mountain Jam held this weekend

The USA Cycling sanctioned race categories for all ages and levels and is the fifth of eight stops on the series.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The month of October kicked off with Kessler Mountain Jam in Fayetteville.

It's part of the Arkansas Mountain Bike Championship Series and it's a mountain bike race held on the Kessler Mountain trails.



Race director for the Mountain Jam Bruce Dunn says it's the perfect family event because it opens the doors for future bikers.

"You'll see a lot of families today. This first group of riders, under the age of 10 and so you're getting people into the sport. It's not a big event. But it's super important to get these youngsters and families interested in cycling because we do gravel events, we do road events. And so mountain bike is just another way for families to get out and get new people in the sport," said Dunn.

