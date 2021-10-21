November Art on the Bricks to feature work from local Veterans

The Nov. 11 Art Walk will feature work from veterans, music and crafts in honor of Veterans Day.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Art on the Bricks Art November Art Walk will feature work from military veterans and local artists, some of which relate to U.S. military history.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VA) is partnering with Art on the Bricks Art Walk in November to feature the military member's work at the Rogers Experimental House, located at 121 W Walnut Street.

In November, the monthly art walk falls on Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. To commemorate the service of veterans the walk will feature music, art and crafts.

The collaboration for a live art walk is in addition to a virtual festival that was created as an alternative by 2021 organizers at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville. Veterans were invited to submit work for the regional contest to compete to participate in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Pop-up exhibit space is also available on Nov.11, and an artist reception will be available at 121 W Walnut Street, Rogers. AR.

The event will also feature musicians from the Soldiers Songs and Voices Northwest Arkansas, who will be performing vocals and a variety of instruments from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The non-profit organization provides free guitar and songwriting lessons to veterans as a form of post-conflict care.

The art walk will include White & Company Jewelry, which has a vast collection of military uniforms and memorabilia including historical photos, letters, with some items dating back as far as the Civil War. The White’s Jewelry team will be open the afternoon and evening of the Art Walk to share the display with the public.