The Big Gay Market-Halloween Edition brings a collection of 30 entirely queer Arkansan vendors selling their wares in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Norwest Arkansas' Only Queer Makers Market is back with artisans, vendors and a drag show.

The Big Gay Market-Halloween Edition is Friday (Oct. 22), at 418 Government Ave. in Fayetteville. The market will give attendees access to a collection of 30 queer Arkansan vendors selling their works.

The artisans and vendors are selling a diverse lineup of jewelry, baked goods, homewares, candles, rugs, terrariums and more. Drinks will be available for the entire evening beginning at 3:30 p.m. with beverages available at AM/PM Bar followed by the market starting at 4 p.m. DJ Girlfriend will also be performing at the market from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.