Northwest Arkansas Job fair taking place at Fayetteville Public Library

Washington County Veteran Services is hosting the job fair which will feature 35 confirmed employers in attendance.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County Veteran Services is hosting the Northwest Arkansas Job Fair which is open to the public, local employers and veteran-friendly.

The job fair will be taking place at the Fayetteville Public Library on Tuesday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Director of Veteran Services says that they have confirmed 35 employers will be in attendance at the event.

For more information about the job fair or to see the list of employers, click here. If you are unable to attend, you can still submit your resume by clicking here.

