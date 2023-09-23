Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival to be held in Fayetteville

The festival will offer entertainment for the entire family.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held this weekend in Fayetteville.

The free event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-5 p.m. at the Northwest Arkansas Mall West parking lot by JCPenney.

Here's what to expect at the event:

More than 10 "authentic food" trucks

50+ vendors

Inflatables for the kids

Door prizes

Live music

La International Sonora Dynamita will be playing live music at the event. The UAMS Mobile Health Unit will also be onsite offering COVID and flu vaccines, and adult health screenings.

There will also be a car show at the Paul Mitchell School parking lot which will begin at 12 p.m. It will host a car parade and those who want to be part of it should arrive by 12 p.m. to be lined up. Car show entry is $20 and free to spectators. Car limbo will also make part of this event.

There will be prizes and trophies for the following categories:

Best Import

Best Muscle

Best Lowrider

Best Classic

Best Truck

Best Euro

Best Stanced

Best Paint

Best Engine Bay

Best of Show

Car Limbo Winner

The car show will wrap up at 2 p.m.

