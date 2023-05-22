Niall Horan coming to Rogers Walmart AMP in July 2024

According to the announcement, tickets go on sale Friday, June 2.

Tickets aren't yet available, but according to the announcement on May 22, tickets go on sale Friday, June 2, 2023. His show in Rogers is scheduled for July 17, 2024.

The Walmart AMP website confirms that tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The AMP also says the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Other stops in the region include Maryland Heights, Missouri, and Kansas City.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces," Horan posted along with the tour announcement.

More information:

Album pre-orders and Citi/AAdvantage presale begin May 30

The newsletter presale begins May 31

TikTok presale begins June 1

