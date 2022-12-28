List: New Year's celebrations in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — With a new year comes a new you. But before you start the resolutions, there's always time to party! Whether you're in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley, here's a list compiling New Year's celebrations across the area.
River Valley
Fort Smith
- Fort Smith Senior Activity Center: New Year's Eve Party (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)
- Fort Smith Downtown: New Year's Eve Ball Drop & Celebration (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)
- R Landry's New Orleans Cafe: Live music (Dec. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.)
- Classic Billiards: New Year's Eve Tournament (Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.)
- Fort Smith Brewing Company: Brew Year's Eve (Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.)
Van Buren
Gabrielle Mooney's Hometown New Year's Eve Bash (Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.)
Muldrow
Muldrow City Limits: New Year's Eve party (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)
Northwest Arkansas
Fayetteville
- Sunrise at Mount Sequoyah Woods (Jan 1. from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.)
- George's Majestic Lounge: New Year's Eve Happy Hour (Dec. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.)
- Crisis Brewing Company: Party for Old People (Dec. 31 from noon to 10 p.m.)
- Gear Gaming: Parent's Night Out (Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.)
- C4 Nightclub: NYE Glow Party (Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.)
- Tin Roof: Bringing in the New Year with Logan Hogue (Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.)
- Starlight Skatium: NYE Late Skate (Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.)
- Bugsy's: New Year’s Eve countdown party (Dec. 31 beginning at 9 p.m.)
The Piano Bar: New Year's Eve Bash (Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.)
Bentonville
- Crystal Bridges: Noon Year's Eve (Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Amazeum: Zing in the New Year (Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Meteor Guitar Gallery: New Year's Eve party (Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.)
- Bentley's Beach Bar: Neon Glow Party (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)
Rogers
- The Shire GastroPub: Gatsby New Year's Eve (Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.)
- Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co.: Candle Party (Jan. 22 at 5 p.m.)
- Rogers Public Library: Teen DIY New Year Party (Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.)
Springdale
- Phat Tire Bike Shop: End-of-year ride to Einstein Bagels (Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.)
- Wellington's: New Year's Eve Date Night for 2 Dec. 31 (Call for reservation)
Eureka Springs
- Nyx Restaurant & Bar: The Decades New Year's Party (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)
