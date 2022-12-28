List: New Year's celebrations in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

Whether you're in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley, here's a list compiling New Year's celebrations across the area.

ARKANSAS, USA — With a new year comes a new you. But before you start the resolutions, there's always time to party! Whether you're in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley, here's a list compiling New Year's celebrations across the area.

River Valley

Fort Smith

Van Buren

Gabrielle Mooney's Hometown New Year's Eve Bash (Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.)

Muldrow

Muldrow City Limits: New Year's Eve party (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)

Northwest Arkansas

Fayetteville

Bentonville

Rogers

The Shire GastroPub: Gatsby New Year's Eve (Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.)

(Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.) Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co.: Candle Party (Jan. 22 at 5 p.m.)

(Jan. 22 at 5 p.m.) Rogers Public Library: Teen DIY New Year Party (Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.)

Springdale

Eureka Springs

Nyx Restaurant & Bar: The Decades New Year's Party (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)





