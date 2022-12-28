x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

List: New Year's celebrations in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

Whether you're in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley, here's a list compiling New Year's celebrations across the area.

More Videos

ARKANSAS, USA — With a new year comes a new you. But before you start the resolutions, there's always time to party! Whether you're in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley, here's a list compiling New Year's celebrations across the area.

Did we miss an event? Send it in an email to news@kfsm.com or send us a text at (479) 785-5000.

River Valley

Fort Smith

Van Buren

Gabrielle Mooney's Hometown New Year's Eve Bash (Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.)

Muldrow

Muldrow City Limits: New Year's Eve party (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)

Related Articles

Northwest Arkansas

Fayetteville

Bentonville

Rogers

Springdale

Eureka Springs


Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out