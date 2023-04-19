'Napoleon Dynamite' cast to reunite in Clearwater for film's 20th anniversary

Remember to bring me my chapstick on Feb. 24, 2024.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Make yourself a dang quesadilla, because "Napoleon Dynamite" is turning 20 years old, and the cast is celebrating with a reunion right here in the Tampa Bay area.

The stars of the 2004 cult classic are coming to Clearwater on Feb. 24, 2024, for a live screening of the film followed by a freewheeling discussion with fans.

"Napoleon Dynamite Live!" is set for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2024, at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.

But get your wallet ready now, and throw some tots in your pocket while you're at it — tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, April 21.

Prices range from $39-$125. A limited number of VIP meet-and-greets will be available for purchase.

Napoleon himself (Jon Heder) will be there along with Efren Ramirez, who plays Pedro, and Jon Gries, who plays Uncle Rico and who you may have seen recently on "The White Lotus."