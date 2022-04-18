Mountain Biking US Pro Cup closes parts of Centennial Park in Fayetteville

Certain trails of Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain will be closed starting Tuesday, April 19, in preparation for the race.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The upcoming mountain bike race, Moosejaw U.S. Pro Cup, will cause some trail closures in Fayetteville.

The city will close specific trails of Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain Tuesday, April 19, in preparation for the race.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 20 through Sunday, April 24 in Fayetteville. It is part of the U.S. Cup Series for mountain biking.

The following park trails will be closed for the competition:

Chasing Gold (all)

Learner’s Permit

World Cup (all)

Northeast and east sections of the Fayetteville Traverse

If inclement weather occurs, riders will use the trails in the southern and western areas of the Fayetteville Traverse (closest to Millsap Mountain Road), Junk Drawer and Basket Case for the race instead.

Click here for more information about the U.S. Cup Series.

