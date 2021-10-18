Country music star coming to Simmons Bank Arena for 2 nights in November

Wallen is set to appear at Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Okay country fans, it's the moment you've been waiting for — Morgan Wallen!

Wallen is set to appear at Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and range from $53 to $103.

Morgan Wallen has made his mark as "the most wanted man in country” (The New Yorker) with over 7 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications, and four consecutive #1 hits.

His record-shattering, platinum sophomore effort Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records) topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart for 10 consecutive weeks upon release, stayed #1 atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 32 weeks and counting, and earned the biggest streaming week for a Country album in history.

Following the breakout success of #1 debut album If I Know Me, with hits like 5X platinum smash "Whiskey Glasses" and 3X platinum "Chasin' You," Dangerous includes current Top 30 radio single “Sand In My Boots,” one of TIME's Top 10 Songs of 2020, “7 Summers,” 4X platinum Diplo collaboration, “Heartless,” and platinum-certified chart-topper “More Than My Hometown.”

The Tennessee native earned 2020's CMA New Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio's Best New Country Artist, and earned three Billboard Music Awards in 2021 including Top Country Artist and Top Country Album.

You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.

This is just another big name to add to the already growing list the arena is bringing here.

It's not just about having a fun show in the area though, it also has a major impact on our economy, as a whole.

"The things you're seeing now are the results of the work we did this summer in terms of bookings, and trying to get shows in here," Simmons Bank Arena General Manager, Michael Marion said.

It's been pretty busy for Marion and his team as the music industry slowly starts to take center stage, again.

"I would say we're definitely on a road to being back, I think would probably be the best way to say it," he said.

The concert venue announced big names over the past month including Morgan Wallen, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and Harry Styles.

"It really feels good for us to be able to provide those, provide those kinds of shows, and get them to come to North Little Rock," Marion said.

The excitement and impact is not only affecting North Little Rock but across the river in the capital city, according to Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) Communications Manager, Libby Lloyd.

"I think that is just a huge testament to the fact that business is back and that some sense of normalcy is back," she said.

For LRCVB, this means tourism is back.

According to Lloyd, hotel occupancy is reaching its 2019 record and concerts, like these, could mean more rooms booked up.

"That means big business for Little Rock and for the state and what's good for Little Rock being the capital city and the core of Arkansas only benefits the entire state as well," she said.

While live music starts to come back into the city's streets, Lloyd believes it's a good sign people are ready to get out again.

"It's good to see our Arkansans out and about enjoying themselves again," she said.

Marion said keep your fingers crossed for more show announcements in the future.