Additional tickets for Garth Brooks concert go on sale Thursday morning

Additional indoor seating for this weekend's Garth Brooks concert will be available to buy at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas just announced that more tickets will be available for this weekend's Garth Brooks concert.

According to the U of A, additional tickets have become available in the Capital Club and Dimond Club inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The tickets go on sale Thursday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. and are for indoor club seats behind glass.

Prices start at $94.95 plus fees.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

