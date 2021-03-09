Watch monsters fly: Monster Truck Insanity Tour to turn Crawford Co. Speedway into battlefield

Some of the best trucks in the U.S. will be in Van Buren on Sept. 18, including Devastator, Barbarian, Bad Decision, Kamikaze and Rockwell Red Ride Truck.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — Head to Van Buren on Saturday (Sept. 18) to see monsters fly at the Crawford County Speedway.

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour is coming to Van Buren for the first time and says it will "turn the Crawford County Speedway it into a battleground with one huge show."

For a closer look at the monster trucks, you can attend the pre-show Pit Party from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., which is free with paid admission.

The monster truck lineup for Van Buren features some of the best trucks in the United States, including Devastator, Barbarian, Bad Decision, Kamikaze and Rockwell Red Ride Truck.

Guests can expect an action-packed evening of events such as heads-up racing on an all-new racing track, a 'best trick' contest and an insane high flying, mud flinging freestyle competition.

Tickets are $10 to $16 and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE. They can be printed or shown on a mobile device at the event. Upon arrival, tickets must be exchanged for wristbands.

This event also includes:

The all-new Team Throttle Monster Ride Truck will be on hand giving rides before and after the show and during intermission. Attendees will have the chance to ride in a real monster truck driven by a monster truck superstar for a small fee to be paid at the show. Tough Truck & UTV Races: Watch these wild locals get out of control in their tough trucks and UTV's. There will be cash payouts to winners. Register at the Crawford County Speedway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the day of the show.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Showtime is at 7 p.m.