Momentary announces major acts for 2022 outdoor music season

As summer brings people outside, the Momentary announced the national and local musical acts performing for its 2022 concert season.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — From Spencer and Old Crow kicking off the season on May 12 to the FreshGrass | Bentonville Festival, many performers and events were announced for the Momentary's summer live music concerts and festivals.

FreshGrass | Bentonville Festival, May 20-21, 2022

FreshGrass | Bentonville Festival, the Momentary’s two-day event filled with bluegrass and progressive roots music, is returning this spring co-headlined by Harris, Lee and Dispatch with the lineup featuring more than 20 national and local stars. The festival's programming includes FreshScores, a silent film original live music with Alison Brown, Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Mamie Minch; special performances by The House of Songs and The Black Legacy Project. It will also feature local Bentonville food and spirits vendors, pop-up performances and retail.

FreshGrass | Bentonville 2-day tickets are now on sale for $135 for adults and $35 for children ages 7-16 with admission free for children 6 and under.

More Live Music on the Momentary Green

On May 12, Brittney Spencer and Old Crow Medicine Show will kick off the concert season, co-presenting with the Heartland Summit. Tickets for Brittney Spencer and Old Crow Medicine Show go on sale to the public Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

On July 16, Run the Jewels and Big Boi, one-half of Outkast, will perform as part of a weekend-long celebration of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's current exhibition The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse. Tickets for Run the Jewels and Big Boi go on sale to the public Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m.Ticket holders for Run the Jewels and Big Boi must be aged 18 and up to attend.

Free Music Opportunities

There are also many rising stars and notable acts coming to the Momentary's outdoor spaces for free, beginning in July. Guests can bring blankets or chairs in the Momentary Green or Arvest Bank Courtyard to enjoy the music and the Momentary Food Truck and RØDE Bar.

Tickets can be purchased online at theMomentary.org or by calling Guest Services at (479) 657-2335. Ticket prices are subject to change with all outdoor festivals and concerts are held rain or shine.

The Momentary does not currently require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and masking to attend the outdoor music events but protocols are subject to change. By purchasing tickets to events at the Momentary, visitors agree to abide by safety protocols in effect at the time of the event.

