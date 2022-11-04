Miss Arkansas USA winners crowned during pageant in Fort Smith

Miss Arkansas USA and Miss Teen Arkansas USA have new winners for 2022, both coming from Northwest Arkansas.

FORT SMITH, Ark — On Sunday, April 11, two Miss Arkansas winners were crowned at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

A weekend of pageantry concluded Sunday night as Northwest Arkansas was represented by both winners.

Allie Shanks, a Springdale High School student was named the 2022 Miss Teen Arkansas USA. University of Arkansas student, Rylie Wagner, was crowned this year's Miss Arkansas USA.

Sunday's coronation program began with an introduction of the 25 women who competed. 12 were in competition for Miss Teen Arkansas USA, and 13 for the title of Miss Arkansas USA.

As the competition began, the women competed in different phases. The teens competed in activewear, evening gown and onstage interviews. The "Miss Arkansas" competition had the same phases but had a swimsuit competition instead of activewear.

For both Teen and Miss, there was a top-seven, which was narrowed down to a top-three before the interviews were held on stage and final looks were presented.

The night was complete as two winners were crowned as this year's Miss Teen Arkansas USA and Miss Arkansas USA.

Both Shanks and Wagner will go on to compete in the Miss USA competition later this year. If the new Miss Arkansas USA, Rylie Wagner, wins Miss USA she will go on to compete for the Miss Universe Pageant crown.

