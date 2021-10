The annual Miracle & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children's Northwest is taking place on Magic 107.9 on Friday Oct.1

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Magic 107.9 is hosting the 7th annual Miracles & Magic Radiothon on Friday (Oct.1).

The radiothon will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital.

Donations can be made by texting ACNW to 51555, calling (479)-455-5437, or donating online here.