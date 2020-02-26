Maren Morris coming to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Grammy-award winning country artist Maren Morris will be performing at the Walmart AMP this fall as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on October 9 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith will be opening acts.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $34.75 to $64.75. Tickets will be sold on www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.
Tickets may also be purchased at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdayy.
Morris took home Album of the Year at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards, where she was the most nominated artist. Her album, titled GIRL was featured among the Best of 2019 by Rolling Stones, Billboard, Esquire, GQ and People.