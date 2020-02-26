Maren Morris coming to Walmart AMP

Grammy-winning country artist Maren Morris will perform at the Walmart AMP this fall.

ROGERS, Ark. — Grammy-award winning country artist Maren Morris will be performing at the Walmart AMP this fall as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on October 9 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith will be opening acts.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $34.75 to $64.75. Tickets will be sold on www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdayy.