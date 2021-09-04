Machine Gun Kelly coming to Walmart AMP

Award-winning recording artist Machine Gun Kelly is coming to the Walmart AMP this October.

ROGERS, Ark. — Award-winning recording artist Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his Tickets to My Downfall Tour with JXDN and Carolesdaughter to the Walmart AMP this fall.

The concert is slated for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

Performing at live concert venues for the first time since the release of his No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall, fans can expect performances of Platinum hits “Bloody Valentine,” “My Ex’s Best Friend” and more.

Machine Gun Kelly has made headlines with his well-reviewed performances on Saturday Night Live and Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.