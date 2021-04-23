Luke Bryan performing at Walmart AMP this August

Luke Bryan is bringing his Proud To Be Right Here Tour with Dylan Scott and Runaway June to Northwest Arkansas on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

ROGERS, Ark. — Country music star Luke Bryan will be performing at the Walmart AMP this summer.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

Bryan last played at the Walmart AMP 11 years ago.

The 44-year-old singer has made headlines since 2007 with his chart-topping hits and appearance as a judge on American Idol.