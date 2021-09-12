x
Ludacris to perform at JJ's Live in Fayetteville

Get ready to "shake your money maker" at the concert on Jan. 29. Tickets "rollout" at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Get ready to see "how low" you can go as legendary rapper Ludacris takes the stage at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.

You can "shake your money maker" during the concert on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. 

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets "rollout" at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Prices range from $70 to $3,750.

The rapper has won three Grammys and has been nominated 20 times, according to the Grammy Awards website

Ludacris is also known for his role as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious film series, first appearing in the franchise in 2003.

