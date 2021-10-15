Local rescue celebrates feline friends with Community Cat Day

Attendees will learn about how volunteers trap, neuter/spay and release cats, helping control the pet population.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Cat lovers, you're in for a treat!

Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas alongside NWA PAW Coalition Partners are hosting Community Cat Day this Saturday.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Best Friends Lifesaving Center located at 210 Prairie Lane, Bentonville.

Community Cat Day is a celebration of felines and gives locals the opportunity to create paths to help save the lives of cats in their neighborhood.

During the family-friendly event, you can learn what to do if you see roaming cats in your neighborhood, get resources and support and find out how you can help.

Attendees will learn about how volunteers trap, neuter/spay and release cats, helping control the pet population. These skills can be used on Oct. 17 and Oct. 26 when the rescue, along with Spay Arkansas, spays/neuters 100 community cats.

The event will also include DIY pet crafts, interviews and demonstrations.