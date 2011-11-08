List: Veterans Day events in NWA & River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nov. 11 is Veterans Day is a special time to honor military veterans who have served our country.
There are several events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to help honor those who have served in the U.S. military.
Northwest Arkansas:
A Veteran's Day Salute Exhibit
Prairie Grove Historic Museum
Nov. 1-15, 4 p.m.
Art on the Bricks in Downtown Rogers
Rogers Experimental House
Nov. 11, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Veterans Day Breakfast
Air and Military Museum
Nov. 11, 8-11 a.m.
Veterans Day Cruise to Cassville, Missouri
Starting at Allen's Foods in Bella Vista
Nov. 13, 1:30 p.m.
River Valley:
Baptist Health Flag Exchange
Van Buren - 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11
Fort Smith - 2 p.m. Nov. 11
Van Buren Family Dentistry hosting free dentistry day
Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Veterans Day Parade and Celebration at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith
Nov. 13 at 12 p.m.