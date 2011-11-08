x
Events

List: Veterans Day events in NWA & River Valley

There are several events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to help honor those who have served in the U.S. military.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nov. 11 is Veterans Day is a special time to honor military veterans who have served our country. 

Don't see your event on the list? Email details to news@kfsm.com to be added.

Northwest Arkansas:

A Veteran's Day Salute Exhibit 
Prairie Grove Historic Museum
Nov. 1-15, 4 p.m.

Art on the Bricks in Downtown Rogers
Rogers Experimental House
Nov. 11, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Veterans Day Breakfast 
Air and Military Museum
Nov. 11, 8-11 a.m.

Veterans Day Cruise to Cassville, Missouri
Starting at Allen's Foods in Bella Vista
Nov. 13, 1:30 p.m.

River Valley:

Baptist Health Flag Exchange
Van Buren - 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11
Fort Smith - 2 p.m. Nov. 11 

Greenwood Schools Veterans Day Celebration
Nov. 10-11

Van Buren Family Dentistry hosting free dentistry day
Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veterans Day Parade and Celebration at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith
Nov. 13 at 12 p.m.

