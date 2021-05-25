Lineup for Railyard Live concert series in Rogers unveiled

The premiere show on June 5 will feature Northwest Arkansas acts Honeyjack and Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotioin.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers has unveiled the lineup for the Railyard Live concert series starting in June.

The series will be held on Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers through the summer and into the fall.

The premiere show on June 5 will feature Northwest Arkansas acts Honeyjack and Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotioin.

You can view the concert series lineup and details about tickets here.

Recently the Railyard Park was renovated to an outdoor pavilion for live music and events with seating up to 1,500. The former farmer's market building onsite has been transformed into a green room fro artists and a place for guests to buy food, beer and wine from Lo Intervention by Onyx.

Railyard Live will host events each weekend. Entry to each event is free, but guests are asked to register to reserve a spot and will be required to show proof of registration upon entry.