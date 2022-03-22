LeAnn Rimes coming to TempleLive in Fort Smith

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating 25 years of music during her upcoming tour, which is making a stop in the River Valley on May 19.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Grammy award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes is making a stop in the River Valley this May for part of her 25th music anniversary tour.

Rimes will be at TempleLive in Fort Smith on Thursday, May 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25.

Her tour, The Story...So Far, will give fans a more personal and intimate walk-through of her 25-year musical journey.

Rimes is known for her late 90s, early 2000s hits "How Do I Live," "Can't Fight the Moonlight," and "Blue."

