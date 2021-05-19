Lady A performing at Walmart AMP this August

"This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year...which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called 'What A Song Can Do' and it turned into a love-letter to our fans,” Charles Kelley said. “We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off Hillary’s. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like 'Champagne Night' and 'What If I Never Get Over You' that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.”