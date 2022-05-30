Koe Wetzel coming to the Walmart AMP this September

Country-rock singer Koe Wetzel will perform at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday, Sept. 30.

ROGERS, Ark. — Country-rock singer Koe Wetzel, with Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper, is coming to Northwest Arkansas this fall.

Wetzel will take the stage at the Walmart AMP on Friday, Sept. 30. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35-$100 and can be purchased online or by calling 479-443-5600.

You can also buy tickets in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

