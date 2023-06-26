x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Kevin Gates coming to JJ's in Fayetteville this December

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kevin Gates is coming to JJ's Live in Fayetteville this December, according to his website.

Gates is set to bring his "Only the Generals" tour on December 7, featuring Bigxthaplug.

JJ's announced that tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. "JUST ANNOUNCED! YUP! We're bringing Kevin Gates to Fayetteville on December 7th! DJ Chose will be hosting and Bigxthaplug will be opening. Mark your calendars!"

JUST ANNOUNCED! YUP! We're bringing Kevin Gates to Fayetteville on December 7th! DJ Chose will be hosting and...

Posted by JJ's Live on Monday, June 26, 2023

Related Articles

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out