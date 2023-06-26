Kevin Gates coming to JJ's in Fayetteville this December

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kevin Gates is coming to JJ's Live in Fayetteville this December, according to his website.

Gates is set to bring his "Only the Generals" tour on December 7, featuring Bigxthaplug.

JJ's announced that tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. "JUST ANNOUNCED! YUP! We're bringing Kevin Gates to Fayetteville on December 7th! DJ Chose will be hosting and Bigxthaplug will be opening. Mark your calendars!"

JUST ANNOUNCED! YUP! We're bringing Kevin Gates to Fayetteville on December 7th! DJ Chose will be hosting and... Posted by JJ's Live on Monday, June 26, 2023

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device