5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS

Kansas cancels Walton Arts Center performance

Rock legends Kansas has canceled their concert initially scheduled for May 29 at the Walton Arts Center.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rock legends Kansas has canceled their concert originally scheduled for May 29 at the Walton Arts Center. 

The band hopes to return to Arkansas in 2021.

Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund to their original method of payment and receipt verifying the refund was processed. If you do not receive notification by May 21 or if you paid with cash, you are asked to contact the Walton Arts Center box office at 479-443-5600. 

The Walton Arts Center lobby is currently closed to the public. 

More information about the Walton Arts Center response to the coronavirus pandemic by visiting info@waltonartscenter.org.

 Patrons can view the status of all impacted shows at waltonartscenter.org/ticketing-updates/.

