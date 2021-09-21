Junk Ranch fall edition happening in Prairie Grove next month

PRAIRIE GROVE, Arkansas — Over 90 handpicked vendors will fill the barn, the farmhouse, the festival tents and grounds for The Junk Ranch fall edition on Oct. 1-2.
The Junk Ranch, selected as one of, "Readers' Favorite Outdoor Small Fleas & Vintage Shows” and “Vintage Show Crush" by Flea Market Style Magazine, is a country barn sale located at 11195 Centerpoint Church Rd. in Prairie Grove.
The event offers handmade pieces, antiques and one-of-a-kind finds.
The Junk Ranch says, “Our vendors offer a variety of merchandise, and their booth styles vary from curated spaces to areas where you dig for treasures in boxes and on tables.”
Friday (Oct. 1):
- Early Shopping Day
- Admission - $10 (early shopping pass includes free return on Saturday, Oct. 2)
- Hours - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday (Oct. 2):
- Admission - $5
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free admission for kids 12 and under
For more information about The Junk Ranch, click HERE.