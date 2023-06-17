Fayetteville renames boulevard to honor man who escaped slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted on this in September and a celebration was held to honor an Arkansas man who escaped slavery in the early 1800s.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — City Council Member, D’andre Jones advocates for change in Fayetteville. His advocacy led to the renaming of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.

Nelson Hackett was an Arkansas man who escaped slavery in the 1800s. The boulevard's original name honored former Arkansas Governor Archibald Yell but citizens requested to rename the street for years because he owned slaves. On Friday, June 16, a celebration was held to honor the boulevard's renaming.

The Fayetteville City Council voted on the renaming in September 2022. Jones had brought the idea to the Black Historic Preservation Commission and they thought it would be a good first project to tackle as a group.

“A lot of people say that, that these symbols that signs and street renaming stuff, they don't really matter. But considering the history as it relates to Archibald Yell, but the important history relating to Nelson Hackett, I beg to differ,” said Jones.

According to the University of Arkansas, Nelson Hackett was a servant who was among Fayetteville's 120 enslaved African Americans in the 1800s. He found freedom after he fled Fayetteville in July 1841 and found safety in Canada.

"By recognizing Nelson Hackett and by recognizing the Black community does not diminish the value of any other group," said Jones.

JL Jennings, the chairperson of the Back Historic Preservation Commission, said this is important for not only the Black community but for all of Fayetteville.

"This is a great opportunity that we have to present some history for our Black culture and Fayetteville and to celebrate it," said Jennings "It impacts the sense of belonging for our town and our citizens.

Both Jennings and Jones said they hope this is just the beginning.

"When we live from the bottom, our entire community rises. And this is an opportunity for Fayetteville to continue to do just that," said Jones.