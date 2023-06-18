3rd Annual Freedom Festival held in Springdale

The event was filled with food, live music, and vendors from minority-owned businesses.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale celebrated Juneteenth this weekend with its third Annual Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 17.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the freedom of enslaved African Americans. The Freedom Festival is all about bringing Black entertainment, art, and culture to Northwest Arkansas.

The event was filled with food, music, and vendors from minority-owned businesses. Music Moves, an arts and culture non-profit organization hosted the event.

Artists included:

Yung Joc

Funky Factory

The Brown Singers

The Ohio Players

Lisa Knowles

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

A gospel choir from Memphis

"When you talk about putting on a cultural event it's all about traditions," said Anthony Ball, program director with Music Moves. "And the greatest tradition in the Black experience is gospel music. Gospel music has always been around so we wanted to have that a part of this."

Many other organizations from across the region joined the celebration. The event was held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers say they're already planning for next year's festival.

