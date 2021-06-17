Juneteenth celebrations where you live

Organizations are celebrating with concerts from award-winning artists.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Juneteenth is around the corner. Multiple programs, giveaways, and concerts will happen across our area starting Thursday (June 17).

June 19th, 1865, is the day Black Americans were legally free from slavery. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and two months after the Civil War.

Community members use this time every year to celebrate freedom. Often is referred to as the African-American Fourth of July,” said organizer and advocate of Let’s Talk NWA, Prentis Grayson.

“We’re also going to have our very own Jeffrey Murdoch, Grammy award winner and associate professor will be singing the national anthem.,” said Dr. Danielle Williams, chair of the Juneteenth Committee. She continued saying, “We’re also going to have as our featured artist, Eric Benét.”

That concert being hosted by the community cohesion project. Bringing in a lineup of people. Like season ten Master Chef winner—Chef Dorian Hunter.

“He’s going to be doing a cooking exposition,” said Williams.

That event is happening at Crystal Bridges from 7-9:30 p.m. with a $12 admission fee.

Happening that same day, Let’s Talk NWA is hosting a 3 on 3 youth basketball tournament for students in 5th grade through 9th grade. The tournament lasts from 11:00 a.m. till around 5:00 p.m.

“We’re going to have a local artist. We’re going to have free food, we’re going to have a fender market with all Black businesses. We partnered with Black on NWA.”

While there might many celebrations. The goal is still to educate everyone is our freedom. Grayson says, “We use celebrations, concerts, and food as a tool to educate.”

There are a lot more events taking place. Such as food giveaways, pop-up shops and vaccine clinics.