Josh Groban announces tour stop at Walmart AMP, COVID protocols in place for the show

Groban will be in Rogers on Thursday, July 21. Those who attend the concert must provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

ROGERS, Ark. — Multi-platinum-winning singer-songwriter Josh Groban has announced he's bringing the Harmony Tour to the Walmart AMP this summer.

Groban will be in Rogers on Thursday, July 21. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

The tour will be the first time Groban has played songs for a live audience off his latest album, Harmony, released November 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at noon and range in price from $35 to $169.50.

You can purchase your tickets online or by calling 479-443-5600. You can also buy tickets in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

COVID safety protocols will be in place for the concert and those who attend will be required to provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. The Josh Groban touring crew will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks at all times.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.