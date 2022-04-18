Singer-Songwriter Jewel to visit Thaden School in Bentonville

Jewel will be speaking to students at Thaden School in Bentonville on Thursday, April 21.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and mental health advocate Jewel will be visiting students in Bentonville this week.

The Grammy-nominee will be speaking to Upper School students at the Thaden School in Bentonville on Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m.

In a video sent to the school, Jewel expressed her excitement about visiting students in Northwest Arkansas.

The school says Jewel supports youth through her nonprofit, Inspiring Children, which creates learning environments for students to thrive.

Jewel will also be in Northwest Arkansas to perform alongside Train at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, July 17.

